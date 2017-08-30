Podcast: The Suburban House Districts of Brotherly Love?

Philadelphia's suburbs have long been political bellwethers, and any road to a House majority will likely run through them. Democrats are targeting three Republican House members in Philly's suburban districts. Roll Call Senior Political Reporter Bridget Bowman discusses the races with CQ Roll Call Leadership Editor Jason Dick on The Big Story Podcast.

Roll Call

Show Notes:

Barletta officially jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race https://t.co/s9BKYbcCjm via @EricMGarcia #PASEN — Bridget Bowman (@bridgetbhc) August 29, 2017

