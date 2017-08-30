Podcasts

Podcast: The Suburban House Districts of Brotherly Love?

The Big Story, Episode 69

Philadelphia's suburbs have long been political bellwethers, and any road to a House majority will likely run through them. Democrats are targeting three Republican House members in Philly's suburban districts. Roll Call Senior Political Reporter Bridget Bowman discusses the races with CQ Roll Call Leadership Editor Jason Dick on The Big Story Podcast.

Show Notes:

