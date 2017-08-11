Podcast: Why You Shouldn’t Be Alarmed Over North Korea...Yet

President Trump’s fiery rhetoric over North Korea’s nuclear program should not be taken seriously just yet, says CQ Roll Call’s foreign policy reporter Rachel Oswald, adding that Congress may take further action against Pyongyang in September.
Show Notes:
You know, just writing about mushroom clouds while on vacation... https://t.co/BkZRhQEmTL— John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) August 9, 2017
Must-read @washingtonpost: "The U.N. has placed more sanctions on North Korea. That’s not enough." https://t.co/OOTDGIZMrK— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 8, 2017
