Podcasts

Podcast: Why You Shouldn’t Be Alarmed Over North Korea...Yet

The Week Ahead, Episode 65

President Donald Trump speaks during a security briefing on Thursday at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump’s fiery rhetoric over North Korea’s nuclear program should not be taken seriously just yet, says CQ Roll Call’s foreign policy reporter Rachel Oswald, adding that Congress may take further action against Pyongyang in September.

Show Notes:

 

Subscribe on iTunes

 

 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: defense newsletter-out podcasts russia the-big-story Donald J. Trump Executive Branch Foreign Policy House Iran John McCain New Jersey North Korea nuclear podcasts Russia DEFN