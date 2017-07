Sens. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Luther Strange, R-Ala., Steve Daines, R-Mont., John Kennedy, R-La., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., David Perdue, R-Ga., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, conduct a news conference on Tuesday in the Capitol to encourage the Senate to work into the August recess. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Senate will stick around Washington a little longer in August, shortening its recess to focus on an ambitious agenda. The list of things to do could include confirming the new FBI director. CQ Roll Call Senior Senate Reporter Niels Lesniewski and Leadership Editor Jason Dick break down what is doable.

Show Notes: