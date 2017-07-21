Podcast: On Russia, Congress Looks at the Collusion Question

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., hold a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, to provide an update on the committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Capitol Hill will likely hear from three key figures in the Russia investigation this week, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. CQ Legal Affairs Reporter Todd Ruger previews what figure to be blockbuster hearings.

Show Notes:

NEW: Trump has asked about his ability to pardon aides, family members — and even himself. https://t.co/0AQNEZCgxt — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) July 21, 2017