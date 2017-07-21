Podcast: On Russia, Congress Looks at the Collusion Question

Capitol Hill will likely hear from three key figures in the Russia investigation this week, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. CQ Legal Affairs Reporter Todd Ruger previews what figure to be blockbuster hearings.
Show Notes:
- New FBI Director Expected to Be Confirmed Before August Recess
- FBI Nominee Faces Judiciary Committee Grilling
- GOP Senators Take Sessions’ Side in Spat With Trump
NEW: Trump has asked about his ability to pardon aides, family members — and even himself. https://t.co/0AQNEZCgxt— Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) July 21, 2017
