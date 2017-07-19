Podcast: Why Republicans Haven’t (Yet) Said Nyet to Trump on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at a G-20 summit in Germany. (Wikimedia Commons)

CQ Roll Call columnist Walter Shapiro and senior editor David Hawkings consider the Watergate scandal and what its rhythms reveal about why today’s GOP lawmakers are still taking a wait-and-see approach to the sprawling, sometimes confusing connections between the Russians and President Donald Trump.

Show Notes:

