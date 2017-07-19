Podcast: Why Republicans Haven’t (Yet) Said Nyet to Trump on Russia

CQ Roll Call columnist Walter Shapiro and senior editor David Hawkings consider the Watergate scandal and what its rhythms reveal about why today’s GOP lawmakers are still taking a wait-and-see approach to the sprawling, sometimes confusing connections between the Russians and President Donald Trump.
Show Notes:
- Opinion: Russia Scandal — Where’s the Caviar Atop the Blini?
- Is Russia Friend or Foe? White House Won't Say
- Trump Blames Russia — And Others — for Meddling in U.S. Election
Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.