Podcast: Reading Is Fundamental, Just Not Always In Congress

Do lawmakers read or understand the legislation they pass? They are about to pass a budget resolution they say isn't about the budget and passed legislation last year that defanged the DEA during an opioid epidemic. Roll Call Senior Senate Reporter Niels Lesniewski walks through what's going on.
Show Notes:
- Hatch Has High Hopes for Medical Marijuana Bill
- Trump: Marino Withdrew From Drug Czar Consideration
- Manchin to Trump: Don't Make Marino the Drug Czar
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.