Podcasts

Podcast: Reading Is Fundamental, Just Not Always In Congress

The Big Story, Episode 76

The House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol is seen before lawmakers arrive in 2015. (By Al Drago/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Do lawmakers read or understand the legislation they pass? They are about to pass a budget resolution they say isn't about the budget and passed legislation last year that defanged the DEA during an opioid epidemic. Roll Call Senior Senate Reporter Niels Lesniewski walks through what's going on. 

 

Show Notes:

 

Topics: budget podcasts taxes the-big-story Budget budget resolution House Marijuana podcasts Senate Taxes BUDG