Podcast: Quitting Congress

The Big Story, Episode 71

Rep. Charlie Dent's decision to retire made his district more competitive. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

A spate of high profile lawmakers have announced they're retiring from Congress, but they are likely to be followed by others, says Roll Call elections analyst Nathan Gonzales, Senior political writer Bridget Bowman and leadership editor Jason Dick discuss who else might retire.

Show Notes:

