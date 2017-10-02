Podcasts

Podcast: The Path Ahead for the Budget Resolutions

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 33

Eric Ueland, Republican Staff Director for the Senate Budget Committee, hands out copies of President Trump's FY2018 Budget in Dirksen Building on May 23, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Both chambers are hoping to move on their respective budget resolutions that would pave the way for the much-ballyhooed tax overhaul, says CQ budget reporter Jennifer Shutt.&nbsp;But buried in the budget language is a provision aimed at opening an Alaska wildlife refuge to oil drilling, adds CQ energy reporter Jeremy Dillon.

