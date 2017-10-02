Podcast: The Path Ahead for the Budget Resolutions

Both chambers are hoping to move on their respective budget resolutions that would pave the way for the much-ballyhooed tax overhaul, says CQ budget reporter Jennifer Shutt. But buried in the budget language is a provision aimed at opening an Alaska wildlife refuge to oil drilling, adds CQ energy reporter Jeremy Dillon.
Show Notes:
- Inside the Senate’s Budget Resolution: What It Means and What’s Next
- GOP Unified on Tax Overhaul — for Now
"The tax reform plane won't take off until we're assured there's a runway to land on," @WaysandMeansGOP Chair Kevin Brady said of the budget— Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) September 28, 2017
Tax framework initially pleases GOP but leaves many questions unanswered that could eventually unravel their unityhttps://t.co/ftNuxnKjD0— Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) September 28, 2017
