Podcast: The Path Ahead for the Budget Resolutions

Eric Ueland, Republican Staff Director for the Senate Budget Committee, hands out copies of President Trump's FY2018 Budget in Dirksen Building on May 23, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Both chambers are hoping to move on their respective budget resolutions that would pave the way for the much-ballyhooed tax overhaul, says CQ budget reporter Jennifer Shutt. But buried in the budget language is a provision aimed at opening an Alaska wildlife refuge to oil drilling, adds CQ energy reporter Jeremy Dillon.

RollCall

Show Notes:

"The tax reform plane won't take off until we're assured there's a runway to land on," @WaysandMeansGOP Chair Kevin Brady said of the budget — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) September 28, 2017

Tax framework initially pleases GOP but leaves many questions unanswered that could eventually unravel their unityhttps://t.co/ftNuxnKjD0 — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) September 28, 2017