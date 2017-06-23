Podcast: Obamacare in Peril

CQ's health reporter Kerry Young and magazine deputy editor Shawn Zeller explain the consequences of the draft health care bill crafted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who can cement his legislative legacy by slashing Medicaid — a program that helps almost 70 million people who live in or near poverty or have disabilities.
Show Notes:
- The ‘Wait and See’ Caucus vs. the ‘Not Yet’ Quartet
- Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill Largely an Entitlement Overhaul
- Now vs. Then: Senate Republicans on Health Care Overhaul
