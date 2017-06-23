Podcasts

Podcast: Obamacare in Peril

The Week Ahead, Episode 59

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

CQ's health reporter Kerry Young and magazine deputy editor Shawn Zeller explain the consequences of the draft health care bill crafted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who can cement his legislative legacy by slashing Medicaid — a program that helps almost 70 million people who live in or near poverty or have disabilities.

Show Notes:

