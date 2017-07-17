Podcasts

Podcast: No Budget, No Problem

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 25

Former House Appropriations Chairman Harold Rogers expressed support for an omnibus, 12-bill approach. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

It’s back to the future for House lawmakers who are once again this year considering bundling up in an omnibus all 12 fiscal 2018 spending bills to keep the government funded beyond September, a shortcut avenue in the absence of an actual budget blueprint, say CQ appropriations reporters Kellie Mejdrich, Jennifer Shutt and Ryan McCrimmon.

Show Notes:

