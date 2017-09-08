Podcast: New Capitol Hill Trifecta

CQ's budget editor David Lerman and Roll Call's Senate leadership reporter Niels Lesniewski explain the policy and political impact of the deal struck between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders to resolve several thorny government spending issues simultaneously.

Roll Call

Show Notes:

Republicans, sorry, but I've been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn't happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

...never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control - will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017