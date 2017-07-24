Podcasts

Podcast: Much to Do About a Budget With No Clear Outcome

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 26

House Budget Chairwoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., and ranking member John Yarmuth, D-Ky. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A flurry of activity has kept lawmakers busy setting spending levels for various programs, writing a budget blueprint and talking about a tax overhaul. But plenty of obstacles could still stand in their way, say CQ’s Budget Tracker editor David Lerman and senior budget reporter Paul M. Krawzak.

Show Notes:

