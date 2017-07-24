Podcast: Much to Do About a Budget With No Clear Outcome

A flurry of activity has kept lawmakers busy setting spending levels for various programs, writing a budget blueprint and talking about a tax overhaul. But plenty of obstacles could still stand in their way, say CQ’s Budget Tracker editor David Lerman and senior budget reporter Paul M. Krawzak.

House to Test Border Wall Support in Funding Bill, via @RyanMcCrimmon https://t.co/NbT3nifQMA pic.twitter.com/PSNSLcVNxF — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) July 19, 2017

