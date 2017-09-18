Podcast: Lifting the Spending Caps

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle would like to lift the spending limits established by law, says CQ budget reporter Jennifer Shutt, adding that it's just the latest budget issue to confront lawmakers along with passing a budget resolution and a tax overhaul.
Top Democrat on the Senate Approps Committee @SenatorLeahy criticizes House omnibus and its impact to defense spending, if it became law. pic.twitter.com/D69nreqAEV— Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) September 14, 2017
The House Republicans who voted against the omnibus package and the sole Democrat who voted for the bill. pic.twitter.com/xjVEgIsK9Q— Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) September 14, 2017
