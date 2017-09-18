Podcast: Lifting the Spending Caps

House Budget Committee Chairwoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., and Ranking Member John Yarmuth, D-Ky., listen to testimony by OMB Director Mick Mulvaney during a committee hearing on May 24, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle would like to lift the spending limits established by law, says CQ budget reporter Jennifer Shutt, adding that it's just the latest budget issue to confront lawmakers along with passing a budget resolution and a tax overhaul.

Show Notes:

Top Democrat on the Senate Approps Committee @SenatorLeahy criticizes House omnibus and its impact to defense spending, if it became law. pic.twitter.com/D69nreqAEV — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) September 14, 2017

The House Republicans who voted against the omnibus package and the sole Democrat who voted for the bill. pic.twitter.com/xjVEgIsK9Q — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) September 14, 2017