Podcast: What We Learned from 2017’s Special Elections

The Big Story, Episode 58

Campaign workers decorate the ballroom with balloons for Jon Ossoff's election night watch party in Atlanta, Ga., on special election day, Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Special election season is over, yielding an expensive status quo in the House’s partisan balance. But there are lessons to learn from these contests, including how they will affect the congressional agenda and what it means for the 2018 elections. Roll Call’s Simone Pathe and Jason Dick discuss the fallout.

 

 

