Podcast: What We Learned from 2017’s Special Elections

Special election season is over, yielding an expensive status quo in the House’s partisan balance. But there are lessons to learn from these contests, including how they will affect the congressional agenda and what it means for the 2018 elections. Roll Call’s Simone Pathe and Jason Dick discuss the fallout.
Show Notes:
