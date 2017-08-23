Podcast: Jeff Flake Feels the Heat

Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake talk before the start of the Senate Foreign Relations hearing to debate the authorization for use of military force in Syria on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Jeff Flake's path to re-election is complicated. The Arizona Republican was potentially vulnerable even before President Donald Trump touched down in Phoenix to criticize him at a campaign style rally.

Now Flake, who has argued for more civility in politics, finds himself in a big fight in both the GOP primary and, if he gets past that, a compressed general election. Roll Call elections analyst Nathan Gonzales discusses the 2018 Senate race in Arizona with Roll Call leadership editor Jason Dick on the Big Story Podcast.

Show Notes:

• Rating Change: Flake More Vulnerable in Arizona

• Trump Appears to Endorse Sen. Flake’s Primary Foe

• 7 Ways Trump’s Arizona Speech Complicates Congress’ Fall Agenda

Of course we're all waiting for the President to attack Jeff Flake, the Arizona senator who voted for the health care bill. https://t.co/vI3u3YRdyF — Nathan Gonzales (@nathanlgonzales) August 23, 2017

