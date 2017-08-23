Podcasts

Podcast: Jeff Flake Feels the Heat

The Big Story, Episode 68

Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake talk before the start of the Senate Foreign Relations hearing to debate the authorization for use of military force in Syria on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Jeff Flake's path to re-election is complicated. The Arizona Republican was potentially vulnerable even before President Donald Trump touched down in Phoenix to criticize him at a campaign style rally.

Now Flake, who has argued for more civility in politics, finds himself in a big fight in both the GOP primary and, if he gets past that, a compressed general election. Roll Call elections analyst Nathan Gonzales discusses the 2018 Senate race in Arizona with Roll Call leadership editor Jason Dick on the Big Story Podcast.

Show Notes:

• Rating Change: Flake More Vulnerable in Arizona

• Trump Appears to Endorse Sen. Flake’s Primary Foe

• 7 Ways Trump’s Arizona Speech Complicates Congress’ Fall Agenda

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2018 congressional-affairs donald-trump elections immigration newsletter-out podcasts politics republicans senate the-big-story Arizona Campaigns Donald J. Trump Elections Executive Branch health care Jeff Flake John McCain leadership podcasts Republicans Senate Syria the-big-story POLI