Podcast: Inside the Senate’s Struggle With Civility

Senators are heading home for summer break, after a health care implosion highlighted the partisan ill will that’s festered all year. Ed Pesce, who edits CQ’s Senate coverage, explains how hardline GOP procedural tactics have taken the chamber to a new low, and what could get civil deliberations back on track.
Show Notes:
- How Bad Political Manners Fomented the Health Care Mess
- Democrats Tee Up ‘Better Deal’ Trade Pitch
- Senate Looks Ahead to Tax, Debt Limit Debates After Recess
- GOP Unified Control Still Means Divided Congress
