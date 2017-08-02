Podcast: Inside the Senate’s Struggle With Civility

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talk as they leave the Senate floor following the swearing-in of Sen. Ed Markey on Tuesday, July 16, 2013. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senators are heading home for summer break, after a health care implosion highlighted the partisan ill will that’s festered all year. Ed Pesce, who edits CQ’s Senate coverage, explains how hardline GOP procedural tactics have taken the chamber to a new low, and what could get civil deliberations back on track.

