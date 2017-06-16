Podcast: Inside the Senate’s Secret Health Care Talks

Capping Medicaid payments is just one of several ideas Republican senators are kicking around as they struggle to fashion a health care bill to overhaul Obamacare, says CQ Roll Call health care reporter Kerry Young, who provides the latest developments.
Show Notes:
- Republican Senators Unaware of Health Care Details
- The Real 13 Senators to Watch on Health Care
- Democrats Decry ‘Legislative Malpractice’ on Health Care
"Will there be a hearing on the health care proposal?" Senator @clairecmc asked today in the Finance Cmte. You should watch: #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/rmKB0rGnTM— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) June 9, 2017
In case anyone wants a reminder on the hearing process for the ACA. pic.twitter.com/mkMxcQJ942— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 8, 2017
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.