Podcast: Inside the Senate’s Secret Health Care Talks

Capping Medicaid payments is just one of several ideas Republican senators are kicking around as they struggle to fashion a health care bill to overhaul Obamacare, says CQ Roll Call health care reporter Kerry Young, who provides the latest developments.



Show Notes:

"Will there be a hearing on the health care proposal?" Senator @clairecmc asked today in the Finance Cmte. You should watch: #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/rmKB0rGnTM — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) June 9, 2017

In case anyone wants a reminder on the hearing process for the ACA. pic.twitter.com/mkMxcQJ942 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 8, 2017