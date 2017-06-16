Podcasts

Podcast: Inside the Senate’s Secret Health Care Talks

The Week Ahead, Episode 58

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Capping Medicaid payments is just one of several ideas Republican senators are kicking around as they struggle to fashion a health care bill to overhaul Obamacare, says CQ Roll Call health care reporter Kerry Young, who provides the latest developments.

 

