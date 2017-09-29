Podcasts

Podcast: High Court to Weigh In on Gay Rights, Redistricting and Immigration

The Week Ahead, Episode 72

Members of the US Supreme Court are photographed on Thursday. (Rex Features via AP Images)

CQ legal affairs writer Todd Ruger drills down on the cases before the Supreme Court this new term and the justices who may tip the scales.

Show Notes:

