Podcast: High Court to Weigh In on Gay Rights, Redistricting and Immigration

Members of the US Supreme Court are photographed on Thursday. (Rex Features via AP Images)

CQ legal affairs writer Todd Ruger drills down on the cases before the Supreme Court this new term and the justices who may tip the scales.

Show Notes:

The view outside Trum International Hotel right now as Justice Gorsuch gets ready to speak at conservative luncheon. pic.twitter.com/maql51nGDl — Jimmy Hoover (@JimmyHooverDC) September 28, 2017

This ... doesn't seem like a good sign that the Supreme Court wants to decide the current case on the revised travel ban https://t.co/DqAuLJvQPU — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) September 25, 2017

Another major move: Supreme Court removes the travel ban case from the argument calendar, where it was set for Oct. 10 arguments. — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) September 25, 2017