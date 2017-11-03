Podcasts

Podcast: The GOP Tax Plan Unpacked

The Week Ahead, Episode 77

House Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, talks with media after a news conference in Longworth Building to unveil the Republicans' tax reform plan on November 2, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

In a special episode of The Week Ahead and Budget Tracker Extra podcasts, CQ journalists Shawn Zeller, David Lerman and Peter Cohn take a deep dive into the new tax bill and explain what it would mean for corporations, small businesses and individuals.

 

Show Notes:

 

 

Subscribe on iTunes

 

 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: podcasts taxes the-week-ahead Budget corporations House Kevin Brady media podcasts Republicans Senate Texas the-week-ahead TAXE