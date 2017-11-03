Podcast: The GOP Tax Plan Unpacked

In a special episode of The Week Ahead and Budget Tracker Extra podcasts, CQ journalists Shawn Zeller, David Lerman and Peter Cohn take a deep dive into the new tax bill and explain what it would mean for corporations, small businesses and individuals.
Show Notes:
- Brady Releases Substitute Amendment on Tax Bill
- No Amendments to Tax Overhaul, Brady Says
- Tax Bill Eyes End to Project Finance, Stadium Bonds Deductions
- Senate Republicans Haven’t Read Tax Bill Yet, but Plan To
