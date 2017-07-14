Podcasts

Podcast: How the GOP is Shopping for Health Bill Votes

The Week Ahead, Episode 62

Protesters march around the Capitol to voice their opposition to the GOP health care legislation on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republican lawmakers, by keeping two Obamacare taxes on the wealthy, hope to mute Democratic arguments that their health care plan would take away benefits from the poor to help the rich, say CQ Roll Call health reporter Kerry Young and tax reporter Alan K. Ota. But that doesn't mean that the wealthy won't get their tax cuts in legislation yet to come. 

Show Notes:

