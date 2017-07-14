Podcast: How the GOP is Shopping for Health Bill Votes

Republican lawmakers, by keeping two Obamacare taxes on the wealthy, hope to mute Democratic arguments that their health care plan would take away benefits from the poor to help the rich, say CQ Roll Call health reporter Kerry Young and tax reporter Alan K. Ota. But that doesn't mean that the wealthy won't get their tax cuts in legislation yet to come.
Show Notes:
- Medicaid Still Key Sticking Point in GOP Health Debate
- Why Republicans Exempted Their Own Insurance From Obamacare Rollback
- Opinion: The New Senate Health Care Bill — A Little Bit Louder and a Little Bit Worse
Why Republicans Exempted Their Own Insurance From Obamacare Rollback 🔓https://t.co/mwXqB0gC8t via @nielslesniewski pic.twitter.com/CfYcOJq4gB— CQ Now (@CQnow) July 14, 2017
Asked if the Alaska senators were involved in the polar provision Sen. Dan Sullivan told me "yes, we were."https://t.co/5qerSpHB3R— Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) July 13, 2017