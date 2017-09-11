Podcast: GOP Clashes Could Complicate Tax Deal

President Donald Trump is making overtures to centrist Democrats like Sens. Jon Tester and Heidi Heitkamp. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Republican lawmakers are eager to craft a budget resolution that would ease passage of a tax overhaul, but already divisions are emerging. CQ budget reporters Paul Krawzak and Ryan McCrimmon explain the many moving parts.

RolL Call

Show Notes:

The current tax code is a burden on American taxpayers and harmful to American job-creators. Learn more: https://t.co/w5eMlWW4aL pic.twitter.com/eiSNHLrDYf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 6, 2017

Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017