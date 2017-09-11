Podcasts

Podcast: GOP Clashes Could Complicate Tax Deal

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 30

President Donald Trump is making overtures to centrist Democrats like Sens. Jon Tester and Heidi Heitkamp. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Republican lawmakers are eager to craft a budget resolution that would ease passage of a tax overhaul, but already divisions are emerging. CQ budget reporters Paul Krawzak and Ryan McCrimmon explain the many moving parts.

