Podcast: Dueling Budget Plans Amid Increasing Hurricane Aid

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 34

 Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., concerned about increasing the deficit. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House and Senate Republicans are likely to wrangle over their competing budget resolutions to pave the way for a tax overhaul, says CQ budget reporter Ryan McCrimmon, who also explains why disaster aid is likely to increase.

Show Notes:

