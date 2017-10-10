Podcast: Dueling Budget Plans Amid Increasing Hurricane Aid

House and Senate Republicans are likely to wrangle over their competing budget resolutions to pave the way for a tax overhaul, says CQ budget reporter Ryan McCrimmon, who also explains why disaster aid is likely to increase.
Show Notes:
- Senate Considers Broadening Budget Resolution
- Republicans Struggle to Define Whom Their Tax Overhaul Will Help
- Inside the Senate’s Budget Resolution: What It Means and What’s Next
Lowey, top Dem on Approps, says Congress should add funding to Trump request, for CDBG, repairing roads, ports, coastlines, etc.— Ryan McCrimmon (@RyanMcCrimmon) October 4, 2017
Bob Corker, very excited about sitting in this budget markup right now."This is some of the most meaningless work that we do here" — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 4, 2017
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.