Podcast: Don't Pop the Champagne Just Yet on Tax Overhaul

Republicans hailed their budget resolution as the key to unlocking a tax code overhaul, but history suggests a partisan tax bill could still face a rocky road, as CQ Budget editor Peter Cohn explains.
Show Notes:
- Trump Breaks With GOP Over 401(k) Changes in Tax Bill
- Republicans Use Past Democratic Tax Proposals as Ammo
- Graham Pitches Minimum Wage Hike as Part of Tax Overhaul Effort
Tax Bill Will Include 4th Tax Bracket on High-Income Earners, Ryan Says https://t.co/iuzPs3SENk via @RollCall— John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) October 20, 2017
Trump Predicts Paul Will Vote for Tax Cut Bill