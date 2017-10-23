Podcasts

Podcast: Don't Pop the Champagne Just Yet on Tax Overhaul

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 36

From left, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.  (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republicans hailed their budget resolution as the key to unlocking a tax code overhaul, but history suggests a partisan tax bill could still face a rocky road, as CQ Budget editor Peter Cohn explains.

Show Notes:

