Podcast: In Congress, GOP at a Legislative Standstill

Even with the first all-Republican government in a decade, Congress has yet to send any meaningful legislation to President Donald Trump, say CQ Roll Call congressional leadership reporters Niels Lesniewski and Lindsey McPherson. They explain why health care, taxes, the budget and confirmations will likely remain stuck at least through the summer.
Show Notes:
- Trump Wants September Shutdown to Kill Legislative Filibuster
-
-
- How Trump and Hill GOP Could Fill the Looming Legislative Void
