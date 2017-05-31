Podcasts

Podcast: In Congress, GOP at a Legislative Standstill

The Big Story, Episode 56

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right, at the GOP retreat in Philadelphia in January 2017. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Even with the first all-Republican government in a decade, Congress has yet to send any meaningful legislation to President Donald Trump, say CQ Roll Call congressional leadership reporters Niels Lesniewski and Lindsey McPherson. They explain why health care, taxes, the budget and confirmations will likely remain stuck at least through the summer.

Show Notes:

