Chairman Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., takes his seat for the Senate Budget Committee to order for the hearing with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the President’s budget proposals on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Lawmakers scurried out of Washington for the August recess but what they left undone, says CQ budget reporter Kellie Mejdrich, will not only complicate their lives politically when they return in September but test the nation’s fiscal obligations.

fillgap

Show Notes: