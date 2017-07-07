Podcast: Congress Has Air Traffic Control and Passenger Woes on its Radar

Lawmakers are debating legislation that would put air traffic control into private hands, provide protections to airline passengers and regulate drones, says CQ's transportation reporter Jacob Fischler. He and transportation editor Randy Walerius explain what's at stake.
Show Notes:
- Senator Plots Bill to Prevent a Repeat of United Airlines Episode
- Opinion: You May Rush to Judgment on United Incident — But Don't Rush to Regulate
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.