Podcast: In Comey We Trust?

Lawmakers could be in for more drama in the days ahead as they are expected to question other Trump administration officials following the testimony of former FBI director James Comey on the ongoing Russia-related investigation. CQ Roll Call's intelligence reporter Ryan Lucas, White House reporter John Bennett and legal affairs writer Todd Ruger explain why it all matters.
Show Notes:
- Trump Declares Victory in Wake of Comey Testimony
- Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the day after James Comey's testimony.
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.