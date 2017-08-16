Podcast: After Charlottesville, Civil Rights Under Trump at the Fore

Last weekend’s bloody Virginia demonstrations incited by white supremacists will focus new attention on how the Trump administration is altering the Justice Department’s approach to hate crimes and other civil rights issues, CQ legal affairs reporter Todd Ruger explains. It’s a big test for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, already under fire from the president and because of his own record on race.

Roll Call

Show Notes:

Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied...truly bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Trump gives few new details about DOJ investigation in statement after meeting with AG Sessions and FBI Director Wray about #charlotesville pic.twitter.com/FThNrPEeZX — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) August 14, 2017

