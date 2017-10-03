Podcast: Cassidy Says He's Not Giving Up on His Health Care Plan

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives in the Capitol for a vote on Thursday, September 15, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Louisiana's Sen. Bill Cassidy, a key architect of the Graham/Cassidy health care overhaul proposal, tells CQ Roll Call that with some adjustments and time he believes he can gain enough support to pass the measure and end Obamacare. He talks to Roll Call leadership editor Jason Dick, political reporter Joseph William and CQ health reporter Mary Ellen McIntire.

