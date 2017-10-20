Podcasts

Podcast: America's Iran Quandary and Why Money Can't Prevent Military Mishaps

The Week Ahead, Episode 75

The destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with a chemical tanker in August, one of several deadly military accidents this year. Such incidents are on the decline, according to a Roll Call analysis. (Courtesy U.S. Navy)

CQ foreign policy reporter Rachel Oswald and Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association explain why Congress is in no rush to change the Iran nuclear deal. And CQ defense reporter John M. Donnelly argues the Pentagon does not necessarily need more money to prevent deadly accidents.

Show Notes:

 

Topics: defense foreign-policy podcasts policy the-week-ahead Air Force Defense foreign Foreign Policy Iran Iran deal Navy podcasts U.S. Army DEFN