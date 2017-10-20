Podcast: America's Iran Quandary and Why Money Can't Prevent Military Mishaps

CQ foreign policy reporter Rachel Oswald and Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association explain why Congress is in no rush to change the Iran nuclear deal. And CQ defense reporter John M. Donnelly argues the Pentagon does not necessarily need more money to prevent deadly accidents.
Show Notes:
- Analysis: With Iran Decision, Trump Punts on First Down
- Trump to Keep Iran Deal Intact — for Now
- Contrary to Rhetoric, Military Mishaps Have Been Declining
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.