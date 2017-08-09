Podcast: Alabama's Strange Election Turns Anti-McConnell But Pro-Trump

Republicans competing for Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat in Alabama are striving to tell primary voters just how much they support Donald Trump and, perhaps surprisingly, are using Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a punching bag.
Show Notes:
- Trump Piles on McConnell Criticism
- Trump Endorses Strange in Alabama Senate Primary
- Brooks Tries to Break Through in Alabama Senate Primary
- Hannity Fixes Crosshairs on McConnell
- Photos: In Alabama Senate Special Election, Candidates Try to Stand Out
Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017
As a reminder, Pence is golfing with senators today at Trump's club in Virginia.And Trump is doing this: https://t.co/gTe7aZBDIE — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) August 9, 2017
Mr. President, what an honor. Thank you so much for your support and confidence. Proud to work with you to #MAGA #ALsen https://t.co/5fxz5rLPId— Luther Strange (@lutherstrange) August 9, 2017
