Podcasts

Podcast: Alabama's Strange Election Turns Anti-McConnell But Pro-Trump

The Big Story, Episode 66

GOP candidate for Senate Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., speaks with attendees after the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Sen. Strange is running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republicans competing for Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat in Alabama are striving to tell primary voters just how much they support Donald Trump and, perhaps surprisingly, are using Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a punching bag.

Show Notes:

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: health-care leadership newsletter-out podcasts the-big-story uncategorized Alabama Donald J. Trump Elections Executive Branch Jeff Sessions leadership Mitch McConnell podcasts Republicans Senate Special Election Supreme Court Virginia POLI