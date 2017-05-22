Podcasts

New Jersey’s Favored Son in Hot Water

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 18

Mild-mannered New Jersey Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen has largely avoided attention through two decades in Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen could face an ethics investigation after he created problems on the job for a liberal activist, says CQ budget and appropriations reporter Ryan McCrimmon, who adds that the once unbeatable lawmaker and Appropriations Committee chairman suddenly has competition in 2018.

Show Notes:

EDITORIAL: Frelinghuysen’s time of woe http://mycj.co/2rGAEJV via @MyCentralJersey

 

 

Topics: 2018 budget Appropriations Budget Ethics House New Jersey Republicans Rodney Frelinghuysen BUDG