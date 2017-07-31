Podcasts

Podcast: Why the Just Passed Minibus Is Going Nowhere

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 27

Rep. William Hurd's SMART Act would require DHS to have a comprehensive border wall plan before construction. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Lawmakers spent a considerable amount of time last week working on and passing four security-related spending bills in a bundle — a so called minibus — that would provide money for President Trump’s border wall and pay for increased security for lawmakers. But all that effort was probably a waste of time absent a budget deal, says CQ’s appropriations reporter Ryan McCrimmon.

 

 

