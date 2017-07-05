GOP’s Health Care Puzzle Not Solved by Protests, Parades

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell likened his search for 50 senators willing to vote for the same repeal-and-replace legislation to solving a Rubik’s Cube, a task not helped by many GOP skeptics getting besieged back home this July 4 recess. Roll Call reporters Bridget Bowman and Niels Lesniewski see no reason to predict the health care impasse is about to be broken.
Show Notes:
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Rubik's Cube
- Protesters Urge Sen. Portman to Oppose Republican Health Care Bill
- Health Care Ads Running This Recess
Let's not forget that Sen. McConnell still refuses to hold one hearing on the health care bill that would throw 22 million off insurance.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 3, 2017
.@SenateMajLdr talked in E'town Friday on figuring out "how to twist the dials” to get health care bill passed https://t.co/yHdT9oFh5V pic.twitter.com/u8XCqvCPZO— Courier-Journal.com (@courierjournal) July 1, 2017
