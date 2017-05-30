Podcasts

Fuzzy Math in Trump Budget Obscures Size of Medicaid Cuts

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 18

Eric Ueland, Republican Staff Director for the Senate Budget Committee, hands out copies of President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 Budget in the Dirksen Building on May 23, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Trump administration’s first full budget request has left some lawmakers scratching their head, says CQ Budget Tracker editor David Lerman, over the math: It doesn’t add up.

 

Show Notes:

