Democrats Big Test in Georgia

Roll Call political correspondent Simone Pathè explains how the most expensive House race in history, next week's contest to fill an open seat in suburban Atlanta, has already revealed plenty about the new congressional electoral landscape in the age of Trump.
Show Notes:
- GOP Super PAC Releases Closing Ad Against Jon Ossoff
- Ossoff Passes on CNN Debate in Georgia House Race
- Georgia 6th: How Ossoff and Handel are spending their campaign cash
