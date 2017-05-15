Podcasts

All the Cuts in Trump’s First Full Budget

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 17

As the White House turmoil grips Washington, policymakers have been working quietly on President Donald Trump’s 2018 full budget request, which is expected May 23. CQ Roll Call’s senior budget reporter Paul M. Krawzak has details about that request, the proposed cuts in programs and how the budget will play into Trump’s long-term goal of balancing the budget.

Show Notes:

