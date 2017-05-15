All the Cuts in Trump’s First Full Budget

As the White House turmoil grips Washington, policymakers have been working quietly on President Donald Trump’s 2018 full budget request, which is expected May 23. CQ Roll Call’s senior budget reporter Paul M. Krawzak has details about that request, the proposed cuts in programs and how the budget will play into Trump’s long-term goal of balancing the budget.



.@SpeakerRyan expects the House Budget Committee's fiscal 2018 budget resolution will propose changes to Medicare. — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) May 12, 2017

