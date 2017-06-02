Podcasts

Comey Ready to Talk

The Week Ahead, Episode 56

UNITED STATES - MAY 3: FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Building titled "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," on May 3, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ex-FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify on June 8 at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the conversations with President Donald Trump that led to his firing last month. CQ Roll Call's legal affairs writer Todd Ruger and intelligence reporter Ryan Lucas preview what Comey could say and whether it might implicate Trump in obstructing the FBI’s Russia investigation. Trump could still cite executive privilege to block Comey from appearing.

 

Show Notes:

 

