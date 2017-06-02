Comey Ready to Talk

UNITED STATES - MAY 3: FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Building titled "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," on May 3, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ex-FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify on June 8 at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the conversations with President Donald Trump that led to his firing last month. CQ Roll Call's legal affairs writer Todd Ruger and intelligence reporter Ryan Lucas preview what Comey could say and whether it might implicate Trump in obstructing the FBI’s Russia investigation. Trump could still cite executive privilege to block Comey from appearing.



Former FBI Director Comey to Testify at Senate Intel Committee Next Weekhttps://t.co/KeouwiEvO0 pic.twitter.com/49f8YVcu7W — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) June 1, 2017

Glad Director Comey will soon testify. The public deserves to know if @POTUS attempted to shut down any part of Russia investigation. https://t.co/2ahFtwCIY4 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 1, 2017