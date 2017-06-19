The Budget Disconnect Within the Trump Administration

As lawmakers start to work on fiscal 2018 spending bills, some Cabinet secretaries who appear before them are doing little to defend President Donald Trump’s budget request, say CQ budget reporters Kellie Mejdrich and Paul M. Krawzak. Also, there are hints that appropriators are willing to consider giving the Pentagon even more money than what Trump is requesting.
Show Notes:
- Trump Budget’s Chilly Reception Will Be Nothing New
- Trump Budget Request Rolls Out to a Quarreling Congress
