Word on the Hill: Negativity Causes Bipartisanship?

Hillary Clinton arrives at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. A new survey shows that 59 percent of people who voted for Clinton believe elected officials have low ethical standards. (Tom Williams/Roll Call)

Here’s one thing Democrats and Republicans have in common: Both are having trust issues. Americans’ discontent with the political and business world is not party-specific, a Morning Consult/Public Affairs Council survey revealed.

Fifty-eight percent of people who voted for Donald Trump and 59 percent of Hillary Clinton voters said elected officials have low honesty and ethical standards. Meanwhile, less than half of those surveyed said they trusted major companies to behave ethically.

Lobbyists made out relatively well. Sixty-one percent of respondents said they approved of corporate lobbying when the aim is to protect jobs, while more than half approved of lobbying in the service of leveling the playing field or supporting social causes.

The online survey polled 2,201 American adults between Sept. 12 and 15.

Women who golf

The Women’s Congressional Golf Association is hosting a free bipartisan happy hour with professional female golfers tonight. Discussion topics include finding a new job and negotiating salaries. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Room at the Capitol Hill Club (300 First St. SE). Register here.

Happy Cyberweek

It’s D.C. Cyberweek 2017, and media company CyberScoop hosted a Wednesday gathering with tech experts. The program featured Dana Boente, acting assistant attorney general for the national security division; Margie Graves, acting U.S. chief information officer; and Jeanette Manfra, assistant secretary for cybersecurity and communications at the Department of Homeland Security, among others.

D.C. restaurant donates to wildfire victims

French-Asian restaurant Kyirisan (1924 8th St., NW) in Shaw is teaming up with Williams Corner Wine to raise funds for people affected by the wildfires in California. While supplies last, $2 from every glass and $8 from every bottle sold of the featured wine, Sky Vineyards’ 2011 Mt. Vedeer Syrah, will go to the Redwood Credit Union and a GoFundMe campaign benefitting Skyla Olds, whose family’s home and vineyard was damaged during the fires. Three donors have also agreed to match donations.

Staffer shuffle

Jane Hughes is now a director at Bully Pulpit Interactive, a digital marketing and communications agency. She previously was digital director for Sen. Maggie Hassan’s, D-N.H., Senate campaign and deputy digital director for EMILY’s List. Another Bully Pulpit addition is Eric Reif, who will serve as media director. He previously was grass-roots donor director and email director at the Democratic National Committee.

