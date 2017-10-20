Word on the Hill: King of the Hill

Team photograph of The RBIs of Texas after winning the King of the Hill softball championship game. (Courtesy Bill Christian)

The Senate is the King of the Hill. Well, at least in staffer softball.

The annual King of the Hill softball championship game was Thursday and the RBIs of Texas, the Senate team, beat the Texas Republic, the House team, 16-12.

The game features the 2017 Senate champions and 2017 House champions. For the first time in the game’s history, both teams were from Texas. After the game, they celebrated together at a favorite Texas-meets-Capitol Hill establishment: Cantina Marina.

The RBIs are sponsored by the office of Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, and coached by Bill Christian from the office of Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas. The Texas Republic was coached by lobbyist Matt Mika, one of the people shot at the Republicans’ baseball practice in June.

In the 2016 King of the Hill, the House team, Owego Fire Department, defeated The RBIs of Texas. The RBIs of Texas won in 2006, which was the first year the King of the Hill was held.

Sensenbrenner’s 100th town hall of the year

Over this House recess, Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., reached a milestone for town halls. He held his 100th in-person town hall of 2017 in the town of Johnson Creek. In October alone, he is aiming to hold 32 town halls, and in 2017 alone, he plans to hold 113 town halls.

Fall-inspired dishes

Looking for a fancy meal this weekend? Ocean Prime (1341 G St. NW) launched new fall dishes, including a short rib toast, tuna burger, Brussels sprout slaw and salmon poke. Now through November 30, the restaurant is also offering an Ahi Tuna Rossini special and — while supplies last — Dutch Harbor King Crabs. Check out the full selection at the downtown joint.

Staffer shuffle

Liz Bartolomeo announced she is leaving her post as communications director and senior adviser to Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and “heading back to the DC progressive communications world.”

Happy birthday to …

It’s a big day for birthdays for Senate Democrats!

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., 53.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, 45.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., 62.

Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa., 62.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, 52.

Saturday

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., 46.

Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, 55, who just announced he is retiring.

Sunday

Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., 42.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.