Word on the Hill: How Is the House of Cards Binge-Watch?

Kevin Spacey, left, and Michael Kelly return for season five of Netflix’s “House of Cards.” (Pete Souza/Facebook)

How far have you gotten on the new season of “House of Cards”?

Netflix released the fifth season of its Emmy-nominated Washington scandal show Tuesday. There are 13 new episodes, so get watching to see what Frank and Claire Underwood are plotting this time.

McCarthy the weatherman

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., played newscaster Tuesday. He did the full weather segment in Bakersfield, California, on local morning news. Check it out:

Being a weatherman is not as easy as it looks. Thanks @Aaronsweather for having me on this morning. pic.twitter.com/qAmybr5b1R — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 30, 2017

State Department chats with staffers

The State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs is hosting a primer on the Diversity Visa, also known informally as the “visa lottery.”

The briefing, called “Playing the ‘Lottery,’” will be led by Brenda S. Sprague, deputy assistant secretary for passport services. Check it out from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Russell Senate Office Building, Room 188. RSVP: senate@state.gov.

Take out your seersucker

When Congress returns, Seersucker Thursdays will kick off. Thursday, June 8, is the first one of the year. Dig through your closets to find your seersucker outfit now and look out for HOH’s coverage of the day.

Going ‘Bipawtisan’

The start location for Sunday’s Bipawtisan March has changed. The organizers will meet everyone and their dogs on the Capitol’s East Front Plaza on the Senate side. Kick-off is 11 a.m. with a “Pup Rally.” The march starts moving at 11:30 a.m.

It ends with a “Yappy Hour” at Wunder Garten (1101 First St. NE) at noon. It’s $20 for basic registration, which covers you and a dog. All registration fees are donated to the Humane Rescue Alliance of D.C.

Happy birthday to …

Del. Madeleine Z. Bordallo, D-Guam, 84.

Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., 55.

What’s going on?

