Word on the Hill: Football and Instagram

The Guards’ Larry Bell, left, and Travis Wells celebrate The Guards’ victory after the eighth annual Congressional Football Game for Charity in 2015. Tickets to this year’s game are $10. (Al Drago/Roll Call File Photo)

Altruism is being celebrated in D.C. today through two different mediums: football and Instagram.

Tonight is the Congressional Football Game for Charity, with members of Congress and former professional athletes facing off against Capitol Police officers. Tickets are $10 and raise money for the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund, as well as Our Military Kids and A Advantage 4 Kids. It’s from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hotchkiss Field at Gallaudet University (800 Florida Ave NE). Read HOH’s preview, and stay tuned for coverage of the game.

Also today, Instagram’s #KindComments initiative, which uses murals to inspire people to spread kind comments about others, is heading for D.C. The capital’s mural is in Union Market (1309 5th St. NE) and was created by artist Dallas Clayton. Clayton began painting yesterday and will be joined by Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., to unveil the wall at 3 p.m. The chief operating officer of Instagram, Marne Levine, is also expected to attend. RSVP for the event, but once the mural is unveiled, it’s open to the public.

Dingell shows off her beer pong skills

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., played beer pong at a tailgating party before the Michigan University vs. Michigan State football game Saturday. She nailed the final shot. A video shot by her district scheduler, Amanda Jennings Koski, documented the triumphant moment, which prompted high-fives all around.



Donnelly uses the Twitter character increase

Twitter is allowing some users to increase the amount of characters they can use in tweets, and this week, Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., was an early adopter. Donnelly tweeted Tuesday about working with President Donald Trump on his End Outsourcing Act. A Free Beacon reporter retweeted the message, accusing the senator of bragging.

Democrat Senator using his extra characters to brag that @realDonaldTrump agrees with him on outsourcing... https://t.co/HFjXumH163 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 10, 2017

D.C. ranks foodie friendly

D.C is the tenth most foodie-friendly city in the U.S. in terms of restaurants per capita, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 24 key metrics, including affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants.

D.C. also ranked 10th in coffee and tea shops per capita, 52nd for affordability and accessibility of highly rated restaurants, 28th in gourmet specialty food stores and 64th in craft breweries and wineries.

Maryland and Virginia middle of the road for aging

Maryland is the 28th Best State for Aging, and Virginia ranks 34th, according to a new U.S. News & World Report analysis of how states address and prioritize the needs of older populations. Colorado ranked first, Maine second and Hawaii third.

New Shake Shack

With the grand opening of The Wharf on Thursday, a new Shake Shack is opening up. The first 100 guests in line get a complimentary Super Fry Frickle Burger, which is a cheeseburger topped with crispy marinated shallots, Gordy’s Thai basil pickled jalapenos, and ShackSauce. The new Shake Shack is located at 975 Wharf St. SW.

Persian food opportunity

The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner is launching its first-ever pop-up restaurant, Rumi: The Art of Persian Cuisine, which is a four-night-only dining experience that showcases Persian dining and culture. The five-course tasting menu, priced at $85 per person, is available for two weekends — this weekend and November 3 and 4.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., 55. For his birthday, he is playing in tonight’s football game.

Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, 87.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., 67.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.