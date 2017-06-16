Word on the Hill: Father’s Day

A famous father-son duo: California Rep. Jimmy Panetta and former Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, also an ex-California congressman. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Happy Friday morning. Last night’s Congressional Baseball Game was emotional and eventful.

Check out all our coverage from the game and the atmosphere at the stadium. Look out for more to come throughout the day.

Moving onto the weekend, Sunday is Father’s Day.

Things to do around D.C. with Dad

Bourbon & BBQ in The Yard: The Ritz-Carlton of Georgetown is hosting a BBQ for Dads from noon to 3 p.m. It will include bottomless bourbon cocktails. Entry is $95 for adults and $45 for children under 12. (3100 South St. NW)

Kyirisan: The Chinese-French restaurant in Shaw is serving a special whole roast beef tenderloin for dinner, which can feed up to six people and comes with four sides for $90. (1924 Eighth St. NW)

Ocean Prime: The downtown restaurant is offering a special prime New York strip steak with lobster gratin for $59 and their regular “Sunday Surf & Turf” menu for $55. (1341 G St. NW)

Et Voila! is a newly renovated Belgian French restaurant located in the Palisades area of Georgetown. It is serving brunch for Dad from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Check out their signature New York strip steak. (5120 MacArthur Blvd. NW)

Bipartisan Georgia barbecue

The Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Building was the site Thursday of the ninth edition of the barbecue lunch, hosted by Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga. Senators sampled a menu from Sam’s BBQ-1 in Marietta, Georgia, while invited staff, police officers and reporters did the same in Isakson’s personal office, two floors below.

On the menu: pulled pork, beef brisket and St. Louis pork ribs, along with baked beans, coleslaw, rolls and macaroni and cheese, as well as Georgia pecan pie from Kenny’s Great Pies.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., 37.

On Saturday:

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, 71.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., 59.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, 59.

On Sunday:

Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., 66.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., 68.

What’s going on?

