Word on the Hill: We-Won’t-Wait Week

Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner threw out the first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game last month. On Tuesday, she received an award from the Sons of the American Revolution. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

This week is a week of action for We Won’t Wait, a coalition working for the rights of women of color, low-income women and immigrant women. The group, which calls for an inclusive economic agenda, is organizing events across the country while Congress is out of session.

Some lawmakers are participating. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., on Sunday is slated to attend the Las Vegas “resistance block party,” which aims to help people engage their elected officials. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., attended the launch event for Michigan United’s new Universal Family Care campaign in Downriver, Mich., on Monday.

There are two events in D.C.: a Freedom Carnival hosted by Family Values @ Work and ROC United on Saturday, and a black women’s roundtable hosted by the National Coalition on Black Civil Participation on July 12.

“Everywhere we look, politicians are proposing policies that would undermine women’s rights and stall progress for women in this country.” Alicia Jay, co-leader of We Won’t Wait, said in a news release. “This can’t be just another July 4th with fireworks and parades.”

USCP agents awarded

The Sons of the American Revolution on Tuesday honored Capitol Police security agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner, who took down the gunman at the Republicans’ baseball practice last month. Bailey and Griner were assigned to the security detail of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was wounded in the shooting along with the two officers and two others. He tweeted his thanks Wednesday.

Crystal & David are heroes & have been part of our family for years—we're grateful for their brave & selfless actions that saved many lives. pic.twitter.com/n9SjBZIt0G — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 5, 2017

Voter registration to new citizens?

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., introduced a bill last week to ensure new U.S. citizens are given voter registration forms by chief election officers at their naturalization ceremonies, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. At a community meeting last fall, a Philadelphia city commissioner was asked whether new citizens were registered to vote after their swearings-in. The commissioner asked Boyle, who said they weren’t but decided to write legislation to change that. The measure is co-sponsored by Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y.

