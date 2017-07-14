Word on the Hill: Women’s March From NRA to DOJ

ICYMI: Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to Senate pages after posing for a group photo during his visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

There’s another Women’s March today and this time, organizers are inviting protesters to march from National Rifle Association headquarters in Virginia to the Justice Department in D.C.

Organizers said the goal of the 17-mile march is to “to protest NRA’s incendiary & racist actions.”

The day starts with a rally at 10 a.m. at the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Va. and the march begins at noon. Organizers will hold another rally at the DOJ on Saturday at noon.

Last month, Women’s March co-organizer Tamika Mallorywrote an open letter to the NRA demanding that the gun rights group take down a recent ad that march organizers said incited violence. Mallory also called for a statement from the NRA defending Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota last year during a traffic stop. Castile had a permit to carry a firearm.

The NRA has since posted a video entitled “We Don’t Apologize for Telling the Truth,” explaining why it would not take down the ad. The video referenced Mallory and her letter.

Mallory told News One Now on Tuesday: “We want [them] to know you can’t silence us, but also we need to make sure there’s a spotlight put on the hypocrisy. We want a federal indictment who shot and killed and executed Philando Castile.”

Need more fireworks?

It’s Bastille Day in France, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution. France’s national holiday is celebrated with a 30-minute firework show above the Eiffel Tower. You can check it out on EarthCam’s live webcam beginning at 5 p.m. D.C. time (11 p.m. Paris time) today. President Donald Trump is in Paris for the celebrations.

Dogs recap

This week, HOH released Round II of the Dogs of Congress. “Meet the Dogs of the Senate” and “Meet the Dogs of the House” were sequels to earlier stories in May, owing to popular demand.

Happy birthday to …

Saturday

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., 56.

Rep. Daniel Lipinski, D-Ill., 51.

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., 65.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, 57.

Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, 59.

Sunday

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., 38.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., 71.

Rep. Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., 59.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, 44.

What’s going on?

