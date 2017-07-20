Heard on the Hill

Word on the Hill: Whipping Votes for Tilly

Emgage, White Ford Bronco, and hip hop

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, right, lobbies Pennsylvania Sen. Patrick J. Toomey on Wednesday to vote for Tilly, a Boston terrier in Tillis’ office, in a cutest dog on the Hill contest. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Roll Call’s Bridget Bowman spotted a bipartisan pup moment Wednesday.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., brought seven-month-old Boston terrier Tilly around with him on Wednesday, whipping votes for her in a cutest dog contest, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., stopped to say hello.

For more cute dogs, see Tilly and other dogs of the Senate. And don’t forget the cute dogs in the House.

Ellison engages with Emgage

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., is kicking off Emgage’s first-ever Hill Day.

Emgage is a Muslim-American nonprofit advocacy group, coming to Capitol Hill today to discuss hate crimes and President Donald Trump’s travel ban, among other topics, with members of Congress. Discussions will be centered on current legislation: an anti-hate crimes resolution and the Protecting Religiously Affiliated Institutions Act of 2017.

Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, will greet the group at 9:30 a.m. at a breakfast in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2043.

Buy a Lady a Drink

201 Bar kicks off its “Buy a Lady a Drink Concert Series” today to raise money for Water.org. The nonprofit provides clean water for women globally. White Ford Bronco is performing tonight and proceeds from the show will go to women in Brazil. Each week, proceeds go to women in different countries.

In partnership with Stella Artois, tickets include a limited edition “chalice” and a beer.

Hip hop’s impact

WE tv and the National Museum of African American History and Culture is hosting a discussion of the cultural impact of hip hop, to celebrate the new season of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop.” The event is at 6 p.m. at the museum (1400 Constitution Ave. NW). Invite-only. Learn more about the museum below.

Lay off the kid

On Wednesday, The Hill newspaper tweeted an article with the headline, “State Department to eliminate cybersecurity office: report.” A Twitter user then posted on the social media platform, “What, was Barron too busy with school?”

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., apparently thought the user crossed a line by bringing President Donald Trump’s son Barron into it and called him out.

The user’s tweet has since been deleted. 

That annual event when members take photos with a pig

UNITED STATES - JULY 19: Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas, poses with Faye, a pot belly pig, after a news conference held by Citizens Against Government Waste at the Phoenix Park Hotel to release the 2017 Congressional Pig Book which identifies pork-barrel spending in Congress on July 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas, poses with Faye, a pot belly pig, after a news conference held by Citizens Against Government Waste at the Phoenix Park Hotel to release the 2017 Congressional Pig Book which identifies pork-barrel spending in Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Citizens Against Government Waste held its annual event on the Hill to release its Congressional Pig Book, an “expose on pork-barrel spending.” This is the 25th edition of the book. Faye, a pot-bellied pig from Richmond, Va., was there for some photographs.

Indiana Rep. <a class="memberLink" title="Click to view member info in a new window" href="http://data.rollcall.com/members/96810?rel=memberLink" target="_blank">Jim Banks</a> poses with the pig mascot and Faye the potbellied pig. (Courtesy Banks’ office)
Indiana Rep. Jim Banks poses with the pig mascot and Faye the potbellied pig. (Courtesy Banks’ office)

Overheard on the Hill

“This was an episode of ‘The Apprentice’ and your job was to construct a health care system …”

— Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., responding to a question on what lessons the president should learn from the recent health care process.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.

