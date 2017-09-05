Word on the Hill: Welcome Back

Sen. Ted Cruz donned his eclipse glasses and watched a once-in-a-lifetime event with millions of other Americans. (Sen. Ted Cruz via Twitter)

August recess is over and the House and Senate return today.

Happening today …

CASA, a Maryland-based group that advocates on behalf of Latino and immigrant people, is hosting a rally to protect the DACA and TPS programs. The rally starts at 1 p.m. at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services location (20 Massachusetts Ave. NW), and there will be a news conference at 2 p.m.

Impact Hub DC and Mission Driven are hosting a seminar, “Build an Impact Career,” at 6:30 p.m. at 419 Seventh St. NW. The event is designed to give attendees tips for breaking into the social enterprise space and networking. Tickets are $10.

Save the date: Thursday mixer

The Civic Engagement and Leadership Institute for Everyone and the Women’s Congressional Staff Association are hosting a happy hour mixer on Thursday to launch a free online newsletter for women of color in public policy. It’s free, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Busboys and Poets (625 Monroe St. NE)

Live music through September

There’s a live concert series Mondays through Fridays at noon on the Woodrow Wilson Plaza, located at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). “Live! Concert Series on the Plaza” started on July 31 and runs until Sept. 29 and is free for everyone. Performances include reggae, country, Latin jazz, Go-Go, and mariachi.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Alcee L. Hastings, D-Fla., 81.

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., 61.

What’s going on?

