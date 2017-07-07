Word on the Hill: Weekend Plans?

The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

You can spend your Saturday eating good food and watching baseball. The Washington Nationals are celebrating D.C.’s cosmopolitanism with the second annual Taste of the World celebration, billed as a culinary event heard ’round the world.

The participating embassies of Canada, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Ireland, Qatar, Romania, and South Korea will serve food and drink samples starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by cultural dance performances at 2 p.m. Participants get to take home a set of Nationals salt-and-pepper shakers.

The first pitch for the Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves game is at 4:05 p.m. Check out how to get tickets for the whole afternoon at Nats Park.

Liberty Medal goes to McCain

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is the recipient of the 29th annual Liberty Medal, the National Constitution Center announced Thursday. Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., as chairman of the center’s board of trustees, will present the award in a ceremony on Oct. 16 in Philadelphia. Previous recipients include former presidents Jimmy Carter, George Bush and Bill Clinton, and former Maine Sen. George J. Mitchell.

Staffer shuffle

Michael Burns is starting as communications director for Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., on July 17. He currently serves in the same position for Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr., D-N.J. His last day in Payne’s office is Tuesday.

Reggie McCrimmon’s last day as director of member services and external affairs for the Congressional Black Caucus is today. He is moving to HQ Community to do diversity and inclusion work.

Don’t forget to catch a film

“LOC Summer Movies on the Lawn,” an annual six-film series hosted by the Library of Congress, kicks off Thursday. Movies are at 8 p.m. in the area between the Supreme Court and the LOC’s Jefferson Building.

While tickets are available, they are not required and people can enter on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic food, and there will be food trucks parked in the area.

Here is the schedule:

July 13: “The Princess Bride”

July 20: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

July 27: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Aug. 3: “Back to the Future”

Aug. 10: “Top Gun”

Aug. 17: “Ghostbusters.”

Save the date: Congressional tennis

The fifth annual Washington Kastles Tennis Classic that features Republicans and Democrats playing a series of doubles matches to raise money for D.C. schools and food banks is on July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Charles E. Smith Center at George Washington University.

So far, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Reps. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., Charlie Dent, D-Pa., Robert W. Goodlatte, R-Va., Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Erik Paulsen, R-Minn., and Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., are scheduled to play, along with Brett Baier of Fox News, David Gregory of CNN, Jonathan Karl of ABC News, and Albert Tillman of Bloomberg.

This is the 10th year for the Kastles, one of six teams in the World TeamTennis league. The team is a six-time league champion and winner of the WTT’s King Trophy, named after tennis great Billie Jean King. Players expected to participate in the charity event include head coach Murphy Jensen, Sam Querrey, Madison Brengle, Bruno Soares and Anastasia Rodionova.

Here’s more information on purchasing tickets.

Lawmakers celebrate 43rd president

Former President George W. Bush turned 71 Thursday and lawmakers took to Twitter to congratulate the Texas Republican.

Retweet to join me in wishing our 43rd President, George W. Bush, a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/j4lFBLFNQx — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 6, 2017

Happy Birthday, President George W. Bush! Thank you for your ongoing commitment to honoring and empowering our nation's veterans. #43turns71 https://t.co/wqXXiMW1sG — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) July 6, 2017

Happy 71st birthday to a Texan, patriot, and our 43rd President, George W. Bush! #43turns71 pic.twitter.com/3X61o2N0lm — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 6, 2017

Wishing our 43rd President George W. Bush a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/107aKvJwkg — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) July 6, 2017

Happy birthday, President Bush! Thanks for serving our nation well. Take a look at some interesting facts about him https://t.co/IuIuVPzOC7 — Pete Olson (@PeteOlson) July 6, 2017

A fun #TBT wishing my friend George W. Bush, Texas' 46th Governor and our 43rd President, a happy 71st birthday! pic.twitter.com/YFyzyn24Rd — Kenny Marchant (@RepKenMarchant) July 6, 2017

Happy 71st birthday to my fellow Texan, President George W. Bush. I am grateful for his leadership in Texas and beyond. pic: @GWBLibrary pic.twitter.com/7M80Ljpz3m — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) July 6, 2017

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., 64.

Sunday:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., 62.

What’s going on?

