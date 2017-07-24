Word on the Hill: Week Ahead

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican Conference continue debate over health care this week. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Welcome back to another full legislative week.

It won’t be as hot as it has been after the temperature drops tonight, so you might actually want to get outside tomorrow.

Here’s what’s going on around the Hill this week, inside and outside.

Monday

The Shark Week Feeding Frenzy, when staffers bring their dogs dressed as sharks, is on the East Lawn of the Capitol.

“All pooches are welcome to chum around,” the organizers said — just bring you and your dress-up dog at 11 a.m. Watch for HOH’s coverage.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to Tuesday.

Vizient is hosting a briefing on how hospital providers nationwide are managing and mitigating rising prescription drug costs. Speakers include Erin Fox of the University of Utah Health, Randy Gerwitz of Erie County (N.Y.) Medical Center, and Dan Kistner of Vizient. 2 to 3 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2020. RSVP: sheari.carruth@vizientinc.com.

Tuesday

The United States Soccer Foundation is hosting a briefing on Capitol Hill with Spanish professional soccer club FC Barcelona in a team effort with the Congressional Soccer Caucus.

The briefing will focus on “how communities and their leaders can harness the unique preventive and resilient power of sport to keep children healthy and out of trouble.” 3:45 to 5 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2044.

Thursday

The fifth annual Washington Kastles Tennis Classic features Republican and Democratic lawmakers playing doubles matches to raise money for D.C. schools and food banks. The matches begin at 7 p.m. at the Charles E. Smith Center at George Washington University. Here’s how to purchase tickets and watch for HOH’s coverage.

Ahead of National Whistleblower Day on Sunday, a panel on how “whistleblowers have transformed the U.S. government” will feature co-chairs of the Senate and House Whistleblower Protection caucuses. Sens. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Reps. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, and Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., are scheduled to attend the invite-only event in the Kennedy Caucus Room.

Looking for sites to see?

If you want to play tourist this summer, here are some suggestions for free things to do in D.C. from Washington native Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C.

Happy birthday to …

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., 64.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., 44.

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., 61.

What’s going on?

